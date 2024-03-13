Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,084.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

