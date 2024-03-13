Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.