Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,156 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Kroger were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Kroger by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,400,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

