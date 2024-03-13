Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,413 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

