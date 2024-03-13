Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 169 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.76.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
