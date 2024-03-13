Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 17,087 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.