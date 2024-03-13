Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 24,522 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.46% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRND. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Shares of TRND stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48.

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

