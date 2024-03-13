Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 351 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Netflix were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 12.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Netflix by 5.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1,808.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $611.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $624.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $551.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.96. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

