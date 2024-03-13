Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,513 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 95.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

