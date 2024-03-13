Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,686 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 190,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

