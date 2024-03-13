Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 4,646 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.36.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

