Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 78,284 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,284 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.07% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHQ opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

