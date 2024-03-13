Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 950 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

VRTX opened at $412.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $288.31 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

