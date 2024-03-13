Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 9,671 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

