Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $352,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

