Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.13% of Davis Select International ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 175,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DINT opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

