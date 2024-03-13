Sime Armoyan Buys 7,700 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,898.55.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,430.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,708.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 152,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$807,312.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$52,272.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 42,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$228,489.69.

On Friday, January 26th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,920.75.

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$26,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

TSE MRT.UN opened at C$5.36 on Wednesday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52-week low of C$5.20 and a 52-week high of C$5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

