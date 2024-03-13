Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sinclair Price Performance

SBGI stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $830.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -20.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Sinclair news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after buying an additional 539,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 489,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sinclair by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sinclair by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

