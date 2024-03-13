Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

