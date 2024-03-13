Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 151.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 193,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 212,655 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 478,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 586.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 177,245 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

