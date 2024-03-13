SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.10% of SmartFinancial worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 119.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In related news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $51,782.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,938.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

