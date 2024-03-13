Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $48.82. 506,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,657,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

