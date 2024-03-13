Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Shares of SHCO opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

