Solo Brands (DTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DTC opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 894,268 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 521,369 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 289,001 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

