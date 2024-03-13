SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 304,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 251,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

SOS Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.