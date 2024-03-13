SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $74.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.