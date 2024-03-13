Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 6,428.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,946.25 ($89.00).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.90) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital downgraded Spectris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.43) to GBX 3,520 ($45.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Spectris Price Performance

Spectris Increases Dividend

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,326 ($42.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,917 ($37.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.76). The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,375.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,565.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,433.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 5,642.86%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

