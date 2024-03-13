Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 213.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.75 ($2.74).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 172.50 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25), for a total value of £47,324.64 ($60,633.75). Insiders have purchased 316 shares of company stock valued at $37,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,986.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 79.75 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.60 ($2.39).

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

