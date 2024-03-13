St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 750

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 750 ($9.61) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.24) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.16) to GBX 637 ($8.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,062.40 ($13.61).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STJ

St. James’s Place Price Performance

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22,380.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 410.40 ($5.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,245 ($15.95). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 610.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 687.39.

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.