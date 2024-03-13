STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $37.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.83. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 156,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,569,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 167,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,520. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.