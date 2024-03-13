Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28,925.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10,211.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.26. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

