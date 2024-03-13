Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 114,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after purchasing an additional 452,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCS

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.