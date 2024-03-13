Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush Sells 46,034 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CFO William John Bush sold 46,034 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $100,814.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,220.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William John Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39.

NYSE:STEM opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stem by 67.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 198,231 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

