Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Michael James Carlson Sells 35,269 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson sold 35,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $77,239.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,903 shares in the company, valued at $161,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael James Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,547.84.
Stem Stock Up 2.0 %
STEM stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Sea Limited is the One-Stop Digital Consumer Platform of Asia
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- NetApp is Still a Value Play in the Data Management Segment
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.