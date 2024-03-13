Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Michael James Carlson Sells 35,269 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson sold 35,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $77,239.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,903 shares in the company, valued at $161,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael James Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,547.84.

STEM stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

