Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson Sells 35,880 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 35,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $78,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,165.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $38,410.89.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth $113,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.