Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson Sells 35,880 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 35,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $78,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,165.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $38,410.89.
Stem Stock Performance
NYSE:STEM opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem
Analyst Ratings Changes
STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Read More
