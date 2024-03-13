Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Robert Schaefer Sells 37,463 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schaefer sold 37,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $82,043.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 816,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Get Stem alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stem by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 11.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STEM

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.