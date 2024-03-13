Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$16.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.11.

PEY stock opened at C$14.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.20.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$79,244.80. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$79,244.80. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,974 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$35,985.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,894 shares of company stock worth $1,523,204. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

