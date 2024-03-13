Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 31,766 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,532% compared to the average daily volume of 564 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

