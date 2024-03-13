Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERXGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,619 call options on the company. This is an increase of 334% compared to the average volume of 1,988 call options.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.