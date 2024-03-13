Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,619 call options on the company. This is an increase of 334% compared to the average volume of 1,988 call options.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

