Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ON Call Options (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 20,863 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,717 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of ONON opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

