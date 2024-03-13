Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Fifth Third Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,441 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the average daily volume of 5,277 call options.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
