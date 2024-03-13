Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Fifth Third Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,441 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the average daily volume of 5,277 call options.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

