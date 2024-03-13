Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 61,448 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average volume of 46,391 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 69.6% in the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 145.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 173.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 74.0% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 49,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

