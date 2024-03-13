StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

