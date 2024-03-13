StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.
