StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 33.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Featured Stories

