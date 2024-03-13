StockNews.com Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 88,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 187,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after buying an additional 113,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.