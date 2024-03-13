StockNews.com Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Medallion Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

