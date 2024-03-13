StockNews.com Downgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Sell

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

Get National Grid alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

National Grid Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65. National Grid has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.