StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak purchased 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

