StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.
McGrath RentCorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $120.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
