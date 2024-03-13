StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
National Western Life Group stock opened at $485.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.82. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
See Also
