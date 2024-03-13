StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

National Western Life Group stock opened at $485.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.82. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

